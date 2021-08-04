Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.00. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
