Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.00. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

