Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

