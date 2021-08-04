AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.