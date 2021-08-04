Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

