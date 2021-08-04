MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

