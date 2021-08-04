Analysts Offer Predictions for CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $20,236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

