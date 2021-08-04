Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

NYSE:HLT opened at $126.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

