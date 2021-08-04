Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

OII stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

