SunCoke Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.