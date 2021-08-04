Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.01 Million

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce $838.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.14 million and the highest is $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.