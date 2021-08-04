Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ball by 424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 50,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 245,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Ball by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 870,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,491,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ball by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

