Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

HRC stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.65. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $30,920,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

