Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.88 ($6.92).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.69.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.