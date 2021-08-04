Morgan Stanley Boosts British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,210

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a market cap of £62.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,776.10. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

