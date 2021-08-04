Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.24. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

