Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 630

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 594.17 ($7.76).

RTO stock opened at GBX 569.40 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,444.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

