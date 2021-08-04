Truist Increases Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $118.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target boosted by Truist from $100.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $109.53 on Monday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

