FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issued By G.Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NYSE GE opened at $103.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $905.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after buying an additional 78,587,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.