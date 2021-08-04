Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

NYSE:EGP opened at $174.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.64. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

