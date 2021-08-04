Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWB. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

