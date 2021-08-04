DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.