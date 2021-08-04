Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.