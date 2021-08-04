Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 954,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CDTX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

