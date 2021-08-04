Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Potbelly stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 149.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Potbelly worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

