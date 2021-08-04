FY2021 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted by KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $273.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $276,038,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

