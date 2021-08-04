Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$54.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

