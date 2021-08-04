Pi Financial Increases Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.40

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$351.29 million and a PE ratio of 52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1693609 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.71%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

