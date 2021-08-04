ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACO.X. CSFB lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.61.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$44.13 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

