Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$255.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$71.78 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$62.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

