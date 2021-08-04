KeyCorp Comments on United Rentals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

United Rentals stock opened at $338.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.62. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $158.81 and a 52 week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $14,898,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

