EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.60 ($1.00). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 105,416 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £336.69 million and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.74.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.