Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CNSL opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $683.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

