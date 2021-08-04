Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
