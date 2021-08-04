Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

