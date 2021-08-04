M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 137.46 ($1.80). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 170,340 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAA shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.53. The company has a market cap of £167.33 million and a PE ratio of -135.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

