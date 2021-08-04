Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.93). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 237,887 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.05. The stock has a market cap of £160.15 million and a PE ratio of 9.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

