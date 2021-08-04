Brokers Set Expectations for Moody’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $379.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

