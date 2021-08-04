Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

