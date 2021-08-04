The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

FBMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $816.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

