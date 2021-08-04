thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.54 ($14.75).

TKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

TKA opened at €8.47 ($9.96) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.93.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

