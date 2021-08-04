Analyzing Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) & Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68 Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

Qualtrics International presently has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.20%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualtrics International and Kingsoft Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $763.52 million 27.84 -$272.50 million ($0.64) -64.97 Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 6.48 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -32.49

Kingsoft Cloud has higher revenue and earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International N/A N/A -45.26% Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Qualtrics International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

