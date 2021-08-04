Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 214.49 ($2.80). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 383,488 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £352.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

