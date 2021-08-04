Fundamental Research Analysts Give Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) a C$0.42 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Southern Empire Resources stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. Southern Empire Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.87.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile
