Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €268.85 ($316.29).

ETR:LIN opened at €254.80 ($299.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €245.33. Linde has a 1 year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1 year high of €262.20 ($308.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

