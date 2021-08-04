Head to Head Contrast: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) versus Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Monroe Capital pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monroe Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 76.18% 12.60% 5.11% Franklin Resources 15.74% 12.57% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monroe Capital and Franklin Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $61.58 million 3.73 $1.65 million $1.47 7.33 Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.78 $798.90 million $2.61 11.77

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Monroe Capital and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franklin Resources 5 3 2 0 1.70

Franklin Resources has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential downside of 14.69%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Monroe Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

