Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.70. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

