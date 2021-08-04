Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $820.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $800.00 to $820.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.71.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $770.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $771.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

