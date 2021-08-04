William Blair Initiates Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $454.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

