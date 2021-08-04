Reviewing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -257.34% -43.18% -33.29% Exelixis 6.28% 3.47% 3.05%

This table compares bluebird bio and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $250.73 million 6.75 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -2.52 Exelixis $987.54 million 5.39 $111.78 million $0.35 48.49

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 13 5 0 2.28 Exelixis 0 2 7 0 2.78

bluebird bio currently has a consensus target price of $58.53, suggesting a potential upside of 133.11%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.20%. Given bluebird bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Exelixis.

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelixis beats bluebird bio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's product candidates in oncology include Idecabtagene vicleucel and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Medigene AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Forty Seven, Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Inc., Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., the Seattle Children's Research Institute, University of North Carolina, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

