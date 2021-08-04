Reviewing Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.57 $81.14 million $3.30 6.08 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.28 $3.16 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.53% 4.24% Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Waterstone Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also provides transaction deposit, interest bearing transaction, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, the company invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

