Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of ARES opened at $72.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

